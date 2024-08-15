Shriya Saran Inspired Trendy Pure Silk Sarees For Wedding Festivities

In the fashion world, very few effortlessly transform into any look, and our beloved Shriya Saran is one among them. The South actress beautifully embraces every look to perfection while her favorite stays the allure of a pure silk saree. It is evident that Shriya often graces her look in silk saree, and we have some amazing pure silk saree options for this wedding season from the actress’s wardrobe.

Pure Silk Sarees Inspired By Shriya Saran For Wedding Festivities

Check out these pure silk sarees for wedding festivities inspired by Shriya Saran, from Banarasi to Floral prints.

1) Blood Red Vintage Banarasi Pure Silk Saree

Shriya looks stunning in this vibrant, pure silk vintage Banarasi saree designed by Sithara Kudige. The blood-red Banarasi silk saree is a hand-woven piece featuring traditional and intricate golden prints that add extra shine. This saree is a great choice for a reception, offering a unique yet elegant look. The actress complements her outfit with a matching blouse featuring a simple, full-sleeved, high neckline. She accessorizes with a huge choker necklace paired with a layered necklace, perfectly complementing her simple blouse. Her three-tier Antique jhumkas add a regal touch, and her mid-part messy bun hairdo and red bindi complete her queenly look from a bygone era.

2) Metallic Golden Pure Silk Saree

Shriya’s golden metallic silk saree is a must-have from VRK Heritage for those looking for a subtle option with a sparkle of gold. The simple golden saree with metallic shine makes it a perfect choice for a Sangeet ceremony. The simple border lace adds an extra dose of sophistication. The actress raises the glamour quotient with a deep plunging silver hand-embroidered blouse from Sithara Kudige featuring intricate embellishments shining bright. The actress balances her look with her sleek bun hairdo and layered jhumkas and kada. She kept her neck empty to flaunt her curves and give a sultry look.

3) Embellished Yellow Pure Silk Saree

Oh-so-breathtaking! Shriya, with her grandeur, is setting hearts racing in this yellow saree from Jayanthi Reddy. The mustard yellow saree features intricate zari details with intricate embellishments around its border, making it a masterpiece to rock your Mehendi look. The actress styles her look with a heavily embellished matching blouse featuring a deep v-neck and three-fourth sleeves to look sophisticated. At the same time, the blouse’s border lace highlights the outfit’s uniqueness. The actress rounds her appearance with a curly hairstyle and traditional yellow earrings, creating a new trend.

4) Brown Pastel Satin Pure Silk Saree

Whether for Haldi or Mehendi, this brown pastel saree of Shriya is an all-rounder that you can wear for any wedding function designed by Sithara Kudige. The simple satin silk saree has a simple semi-circular embroidery around the border, while threadwork making a Lotus shape enhances the saree’s beauty, which aligns with today’s trends. The actress styles this saree in contrast with a black floral embroidered and printed blouse with a v-neckline and three-fourth sleeves. The golden border around the edges adds volumes to her look. With minimal makeup, a wavy hairstyle, huge danglers, bangles, and rings, the actress compliments her appearance.

5) Floral Printed Regal Pure Silk Saree

Shriya chose a beautiful silk saree from VRK Heritage. The saree is brownish in color and has mixed-color floral prints, representing the tradition and culture of Hyderabad. This exquisite piece will make you feel regal and elegant. The actress paired the saree with a brown blouse featuring a trendy high neck, full sleeves, heavily embellished threadwork, motif designs, and printed patterns. She completed her look with a mid-part open hairstyle, a nose ring, and jhumkas, showing off her stunning Indo-Western style.