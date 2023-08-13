ADVERTISEMENT
Shriya Saran is 'art' personified in this sheer golden saree, see pics

Shriya is not just wearing a saree; she's embracing it like a superstar. The icing on the saree cake is the embellished golden blouse.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Aug,2023 22:35:34
Get ready to have your fashion senses dazzled because Shriya Saran is here to redefine traditional elegance! With a sheer golden silk saree that’s basically a piece of art, she’s making every other outfit in your closet do a double take in envy. No wonder this South Indian sensation knows how to slay in style!

Well, the saree game doesn’t stop there. Shriya is not just wearing a saree; she’s embracing it like a superstar. The icing on the saree cake is the embellished golden blouse.

And can we talk about her jewellery? It’s not just jewellery; it’s a statement, a masterpiece, a work of art that could easily make any crown jewels go green with envy. Heavy designer jewelry? Oh, you bet! She’s not just wearing jewellery; she’s carrying a legacy, a tradition, and a whole lot of bling.

Coming to her hairdo, Shriya is not messing around. She’s not just letting her hair down; she’s pulling it back sleek and chic like she’s about to step onto a runway made of stardust. And wait for it – a braided hairdo that’s so intricate, even a master weaver would be impressed. And as if that wasn’t enough, she’s crowned her locks with a headgear that’s probably worth more than my entire wardrobe.

The captions of her photoshoot pics say it all. Shriya’s not just wearing a saree; she’s embracing a legacy, a heritage, and a whole lot of silk love. She’s not just posing for the camera; she’s owning it like a boss. And she’s not just sharing pictures; she’s sharing a piece of art, a slice of tradition, and a whole lot of #sareeisforever vibes.

Shriya Saran, the queen of traditional decked-out goals, truly! With her amazing golden silk saree, killer blouse, and jewellery that’s practically singing its own anthem, she’s not just slaying the game; she’s rewriting the rulebook. And as for us, we’re left scrolling through her photoshoot, hoping that some of that incredible style rubs off on us mere mortals too!

