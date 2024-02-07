Shriya Saran Is Reigning In Red Ruffle Saree With Off-shoulder Blouse, See How

When it comes to ruling in saree, Shriya Saran always keeps her best foot forward. Her unique take on draping traditional outfits makes her a favorite of many. She has the knack to carry every look to perfection gracefully. Yet again, she is winning hearts with her wow moments in the beautiful red ruffle saree. She rocked her ethnic vibe, and we can’t get over royal-ness. Let’s dive into her full look.

Shriya Saran In Red Ruffle Saree

Proving that red is only for rulers, Shriya elegantly embraces an ethnic vibe in a beautiful red saree from Jade, a clothing brand. The simple saree has golden strip details, giving it a sparkling touch. The ruffle frills around the edges look attractive. She pairs her look with the off-shoulder open-neckline blouse accentuating her collarbones. Decked in all red, Shriya is reigning like a queen.

What caught our attention was Shriya’s elegant styling sense. She adorns her look with a diamond necklace and matching earrings. Her hair, styled in curls, gives her royal charm. The smokey eye makeup enhances her beautiful eyes. With the dewy makeup and nude lips, she looks stunning. Shriya channels her inner queen in a red saree in the captivating poses.

Do you like Shriya Saran’s red lool? Drop your views in the comments box section below.