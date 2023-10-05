Movies | Celebrities

Shriya Saran Looks Breathtaking In Elegant Yellow Ruffle Saree, Fans Lovestruck

Shriya Saran graced her followers with a captivating look that showcased her timeless elegance and charm. She donned a vibrant yellow ruffle saree, perfectly paired with a multi-colored floral blouse.

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Oct,2023 01:05:03
Shriya Saran Looks Breathtaking In Elegant Yellow Ruffle Saree, Fans Lovestruck 858285

Shriya Saran, known for her stunning looks and remarkable acting skills, recently took the internet by storm with her latest Instagram post. Shriya’s impeccable fashion sense and radiant beauty have once again left her fans in awe, making her the internet’s sweetheart. In her recent Instagram update, Shriya graced her followers with a captivating look that showcased her timeless elegance and charm.

Shriya donned a vibrant yellow ruffle saree, perfectly paired with a multi-colored floral blouse. What truly made Shriya’s look stand out was the attention to detail. Her makeup was subtle yet striking, with smokey eyes that added a touch of allure and pink lipstick that emphasized her natural beauty. Her long, extravagant earrings added a touch of sophistication to the overall look.

Unsurprisingly, Shriya’s Instagram post garnered an outpouring of love and admiration from her fans. Social media was abuzz with comments praising her ethereal beauty and impeccable style. One fan exclaimed, “Looking beautiful 😍❤️,” while another couldn’t help but appreciate her timeless appeal, writing, “3 cheers to our Evergreen beauty Shriya ❤️❤️❤️.” A third user simply summed it up with a single word, “Gorgeous @shriya_saran1109 😊.”

Shriya Saran Looks Breathtaking In Elegant Yellow Ruffle Saree, Fans Lovestruck 858282

Shriya Saran Looks Breathtaking In Elegant Yellow Ruffle Saree, Fans Lovestruck 858283

Shriya Saran Looks Breathtaking In Elegant Yellow Ruffle Saree, Fans Lovestruck 858284

Shriya has always been a fashion icon and an epitome of grace in the entertainment industry. Her ability to effortlessly blend traditional Indian attire with contemporary styles sets her apart from the crowd. With every public appearance, she manages to captivate hearts and inspire fashion enthusiasts.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Check Out: Shriya Saran Stuns In Indo-western Style Wearing Crop Blouse And Flare Denim Jeans 857844
Check Out: Shriya Saran Stuns In Indo-western Style Wearing Crop Blouse And Flare Denim Jeans
Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos] 857424
Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos]
Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty calls Shriya Saran his favourite actress, Rashmika Mandanna reacts 856958
Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty calls Shriya Saran his favourite actress, Rashmika Mandanna reacts
Shriya Saran, Raashi Khanna, And Priya Varrier Are Vision In Modern Dresses, See Photos 856847
Shriya Saran, Raashi Khanna, And Priya Varrier Are Vision In Modern Dresses, See Photos
[Photos] Shriya Saran stuns in peach heavy embroidered saree with deep neck blouse design 855800
[Photos] Shriya Saran stuns in peach heavy embroidered saree with deep neck blouse design
Shriya Saran Serve Elegance In Pink Saree And Plunging Blouse With Ruby Earrings 855307
Shriya Saran Serve Elegance In Pink Saree And Plunging Blouse With Ruby Earrings

Latest Stories

Lead The Trend In Back Neck Latest Blouse Design: Anupama Parameswaran, Tamannaah Bhatia & Srinidhi Shetty 858355
Lead The Trend In Back Neck Latest Blouse Design: Anupama Parameswaran, Tamannaah Bhatia & Srinidhi Shetty
Italy Diaries: Avneet Kaur looks stunning in white gown, poses at Piazza Navona 858156
Italy Diaries: Avneet Kaur looks stunning in white gown, poses at Piazza Navona
Aladdin Actors Avneet Kaur-Siddharth Nigam Flaunt Abs In Monotone Look, Must-See 858190
Aladdin Actors Avneet Kaur-Siddharth Nigam Flaunt Abs In Monotone Look, Must-See
Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, And Mouni Roy Are Grace Personified In Organza Saree 858339
Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, And Mouni Roy Are Grace Personified In Organza Saree
Pooja Hegde Is Bruised; Shows Her 'Battle Scars' 858182
Pooja Hegde Is Bruised; Shows Her ‘Battle Scars’
Be The Man Of The Hour Like Ravi Dubey, Gaurav Khanna & Kushal Tandon In Black Suit 858337
Be The Man Of The Hour Like Ravi Dubey, Gaurav Khanna & Kushal Tandon In Black Suit
Read Latest News