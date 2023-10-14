Shriya Saran Looks 'Darling' In One-shoulder Glittery Mini Dress With Bold Red Lipstick Shade [Photos]

The South queen Shriya Saran never misses a chance to awe her fans with her gorgeous style. Yet again, the actress makes fans skip a beat with her ‘darling’ appearance in the glittery mini dress for the Elle Beauty Awards 2023. Shriya managed to grab our attention in the star-studded event with her fashion choice. Let’s take a full look.

Shriya Saran’s Darling Mini Dress

Shriya graced the Elle Beauty Awards red carpet in the ‘darling’ appearance as she dons a beautiful mini dress. The one-shoulder pattern accentuates her one-side shoulder, followed by the v-cut mini dress style. The white mini dress with red and silver asymmetric stripes looks stunning.

That’s not all! Shriya adorns her look with diamond stud earrings in her ears, layered bangles in one hand, and a stylish watch in the other hand. Her hair, styled in beautiful curls, is absolutely a show stealer. She adds an extra dose of glamour with the bold red lipstick shade. Lastly, with the silver tie-knot high heels, Shriya Saran looks nothing short of a babe.

Shriya Saran unveils her quirkiness in the series of photos as she poses for the camera. She also showered her fans with flying kisses. In contrast, her beautiful smile left us swooning.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s ‘darling’ appearance at the Elle Awards? Let us know in the comments box.