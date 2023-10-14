Movies | Celebrities

Shriya Saran Looks 'Darling' In One-shoulder Glittery Mini Dress With Bold Red Lipstick Shade [Photos]

The gorgeous Shriya Saran was also one of the stars of the night in her darling avatar as she dons a one-shoulder glittery dress with the stroke of bold red lipstick shade.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Oct,2023 01:05:42
Shriya Saran Looks 'Darling' In One-shoulder Glittery Mini Dress With Bold Red Lipstick Shade [Photos] 861144
credit: FILMYGYAN

The South queen Shriya Saran never misses a chance to awe her fans with her gorgeous style. Yet again, the actress makes fans skip a beat with her ‘darling’ appearance in the glittery mini dress for the Elle Beauty Awards 2023. Shriya managed to grab our attention in the star-studded event with her fashion choice. Let’s take a full look.

Shriya Saran’s Darling Mini Dress

Shriya graced the Elle Beauty Awards red carpet in the ‘darling’ appearance as she dons a beautiful mini dress. The one-shoulder pattern accentuates her one-side shoulder, followed by the v-cut mini dress style. The white mini dress with red and silver asymmetric stripes looks stunning.

Shriya Saran Looks 'Darling' In One-shoulder Glittery Mini Dress With Bold Red Lipstick Shade [Photos] 861134

Shriya Saran Looks 'Darling' In One-shoulder Glittery Mini Dress With Bold Red Lipstick Shade [Photos] 861135

Shriya Saran Looks 'Darling' In One-shoulder Glittery Mini Dress With Bold Red Lipstick Shade [Photos] 861136

That’s not all! Shriya adorns her look with diamond stud earrings in her ears, layered bangles in one hand, and a stylish watch in the other hand. Her hair, styled in beautiful curls, is absolutely a show stealer. She adds an extra dose of glamour with the bold red lipstick shade. Lastly, with the silver tie-knot high heels, Shriya Saran looks nothing short of a babe.

Shriya Saran unveils her quirkiness in the series of photos as she poses for the camera. She also showered her fans with flying kisses. In contrast, her beautiful smile left us swooning.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s ‘darling’ appearance at the Elle Awards? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Airport Fashion: Parineeti Chopra Opts Chic Pantsuit, Shriya Saran Shows Swag In Dress 860438
Airport Fashion: Parineeti Chopra Opts Chic Pantsuit, Shriya Saran Shows Swag In Dress
Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide 858946
Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide
Mithila Palkar & Shriya Saran picture ‘magic woman’ in black backless dresses [Photos] 858727
Mithila Palkar & Shriya Saran picture ‘magic woman’ in black backless dresses [Photos]
Shriya Saran Looks Breathtaking In Elegant Yellow Ruffle Saree, Fans Lovestruck 858285
Shriya Saran Looks Breathtaking In Elegant Yellow Ruffle Saree, Fans Lovestruck
Check Out: Shriya Saran Stuns In Indo-western Style Wearing Crop Blouse And Flare Denim Jeans 857844
Check Out: Shriya Saran Stuns In Indo-western Style Wearing Crop Blouse And Flare Denim Jeans
Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos] 857424
Drishyam 2 BTS: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran & others get candid on sets [Photos]

Latest Stories

Diwali Jewellery Designs: Ananya Panday's all shine edition [Photos] 861173
Diwali Jewellery Designs: Ananya Panday’s all shine edition [Photos]
Janhvi Kapoor Unveils Her Fashionista Vibes In One-piece Dresses, One-shoulder To Strapless 861127
Janhvi Kapoor Unveils Her Fashionista Vibes In One-piece Dresses, One-shoulder To Strapless
Wamiqa Gabbi shines in Rs. 38,500 gold halter top & EZ sari [Photos] 861295
Wamiqa Gabbi shines in Rs. 38,500 gold halter top & EZ sari [Photos]
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka Actors Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Spread Their Charm As They Twin In Colour Black; Check Here 861194
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Actors Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Spread Their Charm As They Twin In Colour Black; Check Here
Tara Sutaria And Alaya F Are Beauties In Black Outfits, Take Cues To Style 861191
Tara Sutaria And Alaya F Are Beauties In Black Outfits, Take Cues To Style
Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses 861079
Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses
Read Latest News