Shriya Saran Looks Elegant In Satin Drape Saree With Butterfly Blouse, Check Now!

Shriya Saran, a gorgeous South beauty, is not just an actress but also a huge fashionista in the industry. Her unwavering confidence in wearing costly clothes is extremely inspirational. This time, she exuded confidence in an ethnic look, wearing a traditional saree look. Please peek at her outfit and get inspired by her style choices!

Shriya Saran’s Ethnic Outfit Photos-

Shriya Saran looks incredibly lovely in an ethnic outfit in an Instagram post. The saree, in a midnight ash color with plain satin fabric pleats, emphasizes her lovely figure. The saree’s falling end piece added charm to her outfit, while the intricate embroidery on the matching sweetheart-neckline sleeveless blouse highlights her delicate beauty. Shriya oozes elegance and grace in her gorgeous dress, mesmerizing her fans. The outfit is from Ankur J fashion label and costs Rs. 44,000.

Shriya Saran’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Shriya’s fashion sense shines through as she accessorizes her ensemble with silver and gold bracelets, rings, earrings, and a basic side-part wavy open hairdo, focusing on her facial features. She completes her edgy appearance with soft eye makeup and matte lipstick. Finally, her black heels exude an aura of grace. Shriya’s amazing pose reveals her brilliant appeal, making fans swoon. Shriya’s dress style is always a delight to see. In the photos, the actress showcases her ethnic look by striking poses.

