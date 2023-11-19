Shriya Saran radiates elegance in heavy embellished white lehenga choli

Shriya Saran looks absolutely stunning in a gorgeous white sequinned lehenga choli. The standout feature is the chic choli blouse with a daring cutout back, giving it a modern twist. The detailed back design adds a touch of intricacy that steals the show.

Pairing it with a high-waisted white sheer embellished long skirt, Shriya’s outfit radiates ethereal grace. The ensemble is completed with a delicate mesh dupatta, draping elegantly for that regal feel. Shriya’s fashion sense is a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional elements, creating a captivating overall look.

Her styling game is on point with a sleek hairdo that adds to the elegance. The bold smokey eyes and nude lips strike a balance between drama and subtlety in her makeup. The finishing touch comes in the form of gorgeous drop earrings, elevating the entire ensemble.

Shriya Saran’s fashion choices reflect her impeccable taste, seamlessly fusing modern trends with timeless elegance. Her look is a beautiful story that captivates and leaves a lasting impression on the world of style.