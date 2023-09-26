Shriya Saran Serve Elegance In Pink Saree And Plunging Blouse With Ruby Earrings

Hold your seats, folks, because Shriya Saran is here to make hearts flutter with her traditional twirl. Known for her impeccable fashion and acting skills, this time, she spreads her saree elegance in the fusion of pink and blue with statement earrings.

Shriya Saran In Pink Saree And Plunging Blouse

Uff! The darling Shriya Saran is making hearts skip a beat with her contemporary desi fashion in saree. Picking up from the shelves of Deep Thee, Shriya drapes six-yard elegance with modern fusion. She pairs the pink saree with a designer border and a sky blue plunging blouse design with gold work. The sleeveless pattern and plunging details accentuate Shriya’s sultry shoulders and neckline. Her simple look is enough to grab attention.

But wait, there is more! She opts for a soft, open hairstyle, giving her a breezy look. The smokey eyes, dewy blushed cheeks, and pink nude lips add to her beauty. The statement green stone embellished earrings up the glamour quotient. And the matching bracelet completes her accessorizing. The pink bindi on her forehead rounds her desi-ness.

Shriya Saran appeared for the Grand Launch of Rubrick Constructions. In the series of photos, the Drishyam actress makes us swoon in her six-yard elegance in the Barbiecore vibe.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s six-yard elegance? Let us know in the comments.