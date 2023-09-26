Movies | Celebrities

Shriya Saran Serve Elegance In Pink Saree And Plunging Blouse With Ruby Earrings

Shriya Saran is known for her stunning fashion choices. In the recent post, the diva shows her elegance in the simple pink saree with a plunging blouse. Check out the photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Sep,2023 08:35:54
Shriya Saran Serve Elegance In Pink Saree And Plunging Blouse With Ruby Earrings 855307

Hold your seats, folks, because Shriya Saran is here to make hearts flutter with her traditional twirl. Known for her impeccable fashion and acting skills, this time, she spreads her saree elegance in the fusion of pink and blue with statement earrings.

Shriya Saran In Pink Saree And Plunging Blouse

Uff! The darling Shriya Saran is making hearts skip a beat with her contemporary desi fashion in saree. Picking up from the shelves of Deep Thee, Shriya drapes six-yard elegance with modern fusion. She pairs the pink saree with a designer border and a sky blue plunging blouse design with gold work. The sleeveless pattern and plunging details accentuate Shriya’s sultry shoulders and neckline. Her simple look is enough to grab attention.

Shriya Saran Serve Elegance In Pink Saree And Plunging Blouse With Ruby Earrings 855303

Shriya Saran Serve Elegance In Pink Saree And Plunging Blouse With Ruby Earrings 855304

Shriya Saran Serve Elegance In Pink Saree And Plunging Blouse With Ruby Earrings 855305

Shriya Saran Serve Elegance In Pink Saree And Plunging Blouse With Ruby Earrings 855306

But wait, there is more! She opts for a soft, open hairstyle, giving her a breezy look. The smokey eyes, dewy blushed cheeks, and pink nude lips add to her beauty. The statement green stone embellished earrings up the glamour quotient. And the matching bracelet completes her accessorizing. The pink bindi on her forehead rounds her desi-ness.

Shriya Saran appeared for the Grand Launch of Rubrick Constructions. In the series of photos, the Drishyam actress makes us swoon in her six-yard elegance in the Barbiecore vibe.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s six-yard elegance? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

