Shriya Saran sirens glam in glitter red cutout gown, see photos

Shriya Saran, the siren of glam, proving once again that she's not just a star; she's a fashion supernova that too in glam glittery red gown. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Sep,2023 08:35:35
Hold onto your seats, folks, because Shriya Saran just dropped a fashion bomb that’s exploding with glitter and glam! The Bollywood beauty recently graced our screens in a red cutout gown that can only be described as “intricately glittery.” It’s like she stepped right out of a fairy tale and into our fashion fantasies. This gown isn’t just an outfit; it’s a work of art, and Shriya is its dazzling canvas.

But wait, there’s more to this red carpet spectacle! Her sleek straight hairdo is so on point, it’s as if it was crafted by hair wizards. It’s the kind of hair that makes you want to trade in your morning bedhead for something a little more glam. And let’s not even get started on her makeup game. Sleek eyebrows? Check. Dewy soft eye makeup? Double-check. Nude lips? Triple-check. She’s basically a walking, talking makeup tutorial.

Have a look-

In the grand tradition of celebrities letting us in on their style secrets, Shriya didn’t hold back. She spilled the beans on her glam squad, shouting out her stylist, makeup artist, and even the photographer who captured this mesmerizing moment. It’s like getting a VIP pass to the behind-the-scenes action of the glitziest show in town.

And let’s not forget the fashion credits! Shriya rocked this glittery ensemble from none other than Saisha Shinde, and those heels from Steve Madden India? Killer. As for the bling, she adorned herself with jewels from UT Jewellery by Harveen and Ascend Rohank. It’s like she raided a treasure chest before hitting the red carpet.

So there you have it, folks: Shriya Saran, the siren of glam, proving once again that she’s not just a star; she’s a fashion supernova. With every step she takes, every pose she strikes, she leaves us all starry-eyed and desperately wishing we had that glittery red cutout gown hanging in our closet. But for now, we’ll just have to settle for admiring her from afar and eagerly awaiting her next fashion extravaganza.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

