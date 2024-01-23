Shriya Saran spells magic in heavily embroidered rani pink lehenga set, see photos

Shriya Saran is the epitome of beauty, and she just took our breath away in a stunning rani pink lehenga that’s practically a work of art! Picture this: a stylish blouse with intricate silver embroidery and a back dori tied for that extra dose of elegance. And that’s not all – she paired it flawlessly with a high-waisted silver embroidered lehenga skirt, making her look like a vision in pink and silver.

Now, let’s talk about that hairdo – it’s nothing short of beautiful. Shriya rocked a stunning hairstyle that perfectly complemented the regal vibe of her ensemble. And to add the finishing touch to this glamorous look, she adorned herself with a heavy jewelry set that’s practically stealing the show.

But the makeup game here is next level. Shriya went for a smokey dewy makeup look that’s equal parts sultry and glamorous. It’s the kind of makeup that makes you do a double take – absolute magic!

So, if you’re thinking of recreating this goddess-like look, here’s the lowdown: find yourself a gorgeous heavily embroidered lehenga set, master that back dori tied blouse, and don’t forget the high-waisted skirt for that extra flair. Top it off with a beautiful hairdo, a stunning heavy jewelry set, and channel your inner makeup artist for that smokey dewy look. Trust me, you’ll be turning heads and owning the spotlight just like Shriya Saran – it’s a vibe, it’s a look, and it’s pure magic!