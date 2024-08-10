Shriya Saran Stuns in Antique Saree – Promotes Hand-Woven Heritage

Shriya Saran, known for her captivating on-screen presence, recently posted a stunning photo on Instagram of herself donning an exquisite antique saree. The actress looks every bit the royal beauty, draped in the intricately designed red saree paired with a matching full-sleeve blouse. Traditional golden jewelry, including a heavy neckpiece and jhumkas, elevates the ensemble, adding a touch of class to the overall look.

The saree, carefully restored to its former glory, is a testament to the actress’s appreciation for hand-woven heritage. Shriya’s caption expresses her gratitude to Sithara Kudige, the genius behind the saree and blouse, and emphasizes the importance of loving and respecting hand-woven traditions.

The actress’s look is completed with a middle-parted hair bun and a single red bindi, which adds an Indian touch to the ensemble. The photo by Shareef Nandyala showcases Shriya’s beauty and poise, making her a true embodiment of elegance.

By choosing to wear an antique saree, Shriya Saran is making a fashion statement and promoting the preservation of traditional craftsmanship. It’s refreshing to see celebrities like Shriya embracing sustainable and culturally significant fashion choices in an era where fast fashion dominates.

The actress’s love for hand-woven sarees is well-documented; this latest post is another example of her commitment to promoting Indian heritage. Her fans have praised her for her choice, with many commending her for keeping traditional craftsmanship alive.