Shriya Saran Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Gown With Bold Makeup

Shriya Saran is known for her role as Mandira Singh in the series Showtime alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, and Mouni Roy. Apart from acting skills, Shriya Saran’s fashion always makes her fans go on their knees. This time, Shriya Saran crossed her boldness limits with her classy look in a thigh-high slit gown with bold makeup. Check out the look below!

Decoding Shriya Saran’s Thigh-High Slit Gown

Taking Shriya Saran has once again captivated fashion enthusiasts with her latest appearance, showcasing a stunning Western fit. The actress flaunts her look in a striking orange lace work stand halter neckline, lace sleeves, backless with a daring thigh-high slit gown, effortlessly blending elegance with edginess. The outfit is from Abhishek Sharma, and it cost Rs. 2,40,000.

Makeup And Hairstyle

The western fit accentuated her legs while maintaining an air of sophistication, and the bold makeup with shimmery light purple eyeshadow, black flutter lashes, blushy cheeks, and creamy lips added a touch of glamour, making her look both modern and timeless. Shriya styles her look with a middle-partition sleek bun hairstyle and opts for a gleamy gold earring with cuff styles by ESME, gold rings by E3K Jewellery, and Zorha, and pairs her look with gold high heels, which perfectly complement her look. Shriya Saran exudes confidence and glamour in the series of photos, showcasing her ability to blend high fashion with a graceful attitude.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.