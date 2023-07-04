ADVERTISEMENT
Shriya Saran summons glam storm in red embellished mini ensemble, see pics

Sporting a short dress paired with high heels, Shriya oozes confidence and charm. Her smokey makeup adds an alluring touch to her already striking appearance. Scroll below to check on the stylish lookbook

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jul,2023 09:15:40
Shriya Saran has set the internet ablaze with her stylish and glamorous avatar, leaving her fans in awe. The stunning actress has unleashed her bold side, captivating the hearts of millions. Sporting a short dress paired with high heels, Shriya oozes confidence and charm. Her smokey makeup adds an alluring touch to her already striking appearance.

Decoding her style

In her killer pose, Shriya shines in a red tube mini outfit, accentuating her beauty. With light makeup, she radiates elegance and glamour. The choice of nude lipstick and flowing open hair adds to her overall appeal. The actress keeps it simple yet captivating, opting to forgo jewelry and let her dress do the talking.

Take a look-

Shriya Saran summons glam storm in red embellished mini ensemble, see pics 823275

Shriya Saran summons glam storm in red embellished mini ensemble, see pics 823276

Shriya Saran summons glam storm in red embellished mini ensemble, see pics 823277

Shriya Saran took to Instagram to share her stunning pictures, giving credit to the talented individuals who contributed to her glamorous look. The outfit was curated by @shivanandnarresh, adding to her impeccable style. The beautiful jewellery was sourced from @maejewellery in collaboration with @offbeatmediain, elevating her overall appearance. The credit for her stylish ensemble goes to the renowned stylist @sukritigrover, with support from the styling team @vanigupta.23 and @jivikasetpal, along with the styling intern @mahek_gada. The pictures were captured by the talented photographer @akshay_26, who perfectly captured Shriya’s beauty. Completing her look, the makeup was flawlessly done by @makeupbymahendra7.

Shriya Saran’s bold and glamorous look has taken the internet by storm, leaving her fans craving for more. With her impeccable style and natural beauty, she continues to mesmerize and inspire. Brace yourself for Shriya’s unstoppable allure as she sets new trends and leaves a lasting impression wherever she goes.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

