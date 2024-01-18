Shriya Saran turns divine in golden silk saree, watch video

Shriya Saran embraced her role as a traditional diva, draped in a gorgeous silk golden saree that exuded glam. The saree, adorned with a golden embroidered border, added a touch of frill to her ensemble, showcasing a mix of tradition and modern style.

Complementing the resplendent saree, Shriya opted for an embellished sweetheart neck blouse with a back tie, accentuating the ensemble with a modern flair. The intricately designed blouse added a hint of glamour while preserving the traditional essence of the attire.

The actress chose a sleek mid-parted hairbun to complete her look, offering a classic yet chic hairstyle that perfectly complemented the richness of the silk saree. The simplicity of the bun highlighted the intricate details of the blouse and allowed the focus to remain on the overall traditional aesthetic.

Shriya paid meticulous attention to makeup, sporting sleek eyebrows and a small bindi that enhanced the traditional appeal. The smokey makeup added a touch of drama, balancing the overall look with a modern edge. The actress adorned a pair of Jhumkas, adding a traditional touch to her ensemble and completing the regal and timeless appearance.

As Shriya Saran graced the occasion in this resplendent avatar, her choice of attire showcased her mastery in blending tradition with contemporary fashion. The golden silk saree ensemble not only highlighted her exquisite sense of style but also reaffirmed her status as a trendsetter in the world of fashion. Shriya’s traditional diva look serves as an inspiration for those seeking to embrace the richness of heritage while infusing a touch of modern allure into their attire.