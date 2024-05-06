Shriya Saran Turns Muse In Red Satin Saree, Take A Look

Hold your seats, folks, because Shriya Saran is here to make you swoon with her mesmerizing look in a satin saree. Known for her unique sense of fashion, the actress often makes heads turn, creating something new with her style. Whether embracing her look in a gown or donning an anarkali, her appearance often becomes the talk of the town. In her recent look, she turns muse wearing a satin silk saree showcasing her curvy figure.

Shriya Saran posted a video on her Instagram handle showcasing her new look in a saree. Well, this isn’t just a saree but an Indo-Western saree that looks oh-so-breathtaking. The actress opted for a beautiful red sleeveless blouse paired with a red satin pre-stitched saree. With the visuals, it looks like a skirt draped beautifully like a saree, creating a blissful view.

However, Shriya opted for small stud earrings with her shiny cheeks, glossy lips, and open tresses to add an extra dose of sophistication. Kudos to the cameraman who captured the diva in the perfect shots. In one of the photos, the actress can be seen flaunting her curves, while in other photos, she steals attention with her edge jawline. Her overall glam in the not-so-desi look left us spellbound. Indeed, Shriya Saran is a true fashionista with her unique style.