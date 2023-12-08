Shriya Saran twirls in contemporary flair in metallic structured saree

Shriya Saran commands attention in her latest fashion escapade, gracefully twirling in a contemporary masterpiece that places structured sarees firmly at the forefront of the fashion zeitgeist. The actress chose to showcase her sartorial prowess on her Instagram handle, leaving followers in awe.

A closer look at the saree

The golden and lilac hues of the metallic structured saree, meticulously crafted by the renowned designer Amit Aggarwal, harmoniously blend tradition with a modern twist. This pre-draped saree is a testament to Aggarwal’s ingenuity, featuring a metallic polymer structured palla and bustier that adds an avant-garde touch to the ensemble. The materials of choice, Chiffon and Tulle, not only contribute to the saree’s ethereal appeal but also underscore the designer’s commitment to blending innovation with classic elements.

Saran’s styling choices further elevate the look, showcasing her flair for fashion as a true boss lady. A sleek pulled-back ponytail, expertly mid-parted, complements the ensemble, allowing the metallic saree to take centre stage. Her expressive dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips strike the perfect balance, enhancing the overall elegance without overshadowing the intricate details of the outfit.

The finishing touches reveal an attention to detail that is characteristic of Saran’s fashion sensibilities. A pair of understated ear studs adds a touch of refinement, ensuring that every element of her ensemble contributes to a cohesive and striking visual narrative. Shriya Saran’s choice to embrace the metallic structured saree trend with such finesse cements her status as a fashion icon who effortlessly marries tradition with contemporary allure.