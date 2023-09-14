Shriya Saran's 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress

The stunning Shriya Saran is a well-known actress in the South film fraternity. She is known for gracing her roles on screen and embracing her styles on her social media handle. Recently, the actress took time off to spend quality time with her husband Andrei Koscheev, an entrepreneur, and her daughter Radha to celebrate her 41st birthday.

Shriya Saran’s 41sf Birthday Diaries

Born on 11th September 1982, Shriya Saran turns 41 years old this year. She was born to Pushpendra Saran Bhatnagar, an employee at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, and Neeraja Saran Bhatnagar, a chemistry teacher at Delhi Public School.

Shriya Saran In Monokini

In the video shared by the actress, she can be seen sizzling the sunny beach hour with her daughter. Both mother-daughter duo stunning monokini as they enjoyed the beauty of nature near the seashore.

Shriya Saran In Maxi Dress

Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Shriya pens a short gratitude note for the pre-birthday vacation to the travel agency in the South. In the pictures, the actress can be seen acing the comfort style in a beige maxi dress secured with a black belt. She rounded her appearance with minimal makeup. The matching bellies and a hat on her head complete her fun vibes.

Shriya Saran was last seen in Music School released in May this year.

