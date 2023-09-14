Movies | Celebrities

Shriya Saran's 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress

Shriya Saran recently enjoyed vacations with her husband and family for her 41st birthday. The diva today shares a sneak peek into her sizzling time there.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Sep,2023 20:00:05
Shriya Saran's 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress 851576

The stunning Shriya Saran is a well-known actress in the South film fraternity. She is known for gracing her roles on screen and embracing her styles on her social media handle. Recently, the actress took time off to spend quality time with her husband Andrei Koscheev, an entrepreneur, and her daughter Radha to celebrate her 41st birthday.

Shriya Saran’s 41sf Birthday Diaries

Born on 11th September 1982, Shriya Saran turns 41 years old this year. She was born to Pushpendra Saran Bhatnagar, an employee at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, and Neeraja Saran Bhatnagar, a chemistry teacher at Delhi Public School.

Shriya Saran In Monokini

In the video shared by the actress, she can be seen sizzling the sunny beach hour with her daughter. Both mother-daughter duo stunning monokini as they enjoyed the beauty of nature near the seashore.

Shriya Saran's 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress 851556

Shriya Saran's 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress 851557

Shriya Saran's 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress 851558

Shriya Saran's 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress 851559

Shriya Saran's 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress 851560

Shriya Saran's 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress 851561

Shriya Saran's 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress 851562

Shriya Saran's 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress 851563

Shriya Saran's 41st Birthday Vacation Dairies: Sizzling In Monokini To Slaying In Maxi Dress 851564

Shriya Saran In Maxi Dress

Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Shriya pens a short gratitude note for the pre-birthday vacation to the travel agency in the South. In the pictures, the actress can be seen acing the comfort style in a beige maxi dress secured with a black belt. She rounded her appearance with minimal makeup. The matching bellies and a hat on her head complete her fun vibes.

Shriya Saran was last seen in Music School released in May this year.

Share your opinion in the comments section below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline 849956
Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline
Shriya Saran's Satin Slip Top, Black Shorts, Printed Shrug, And Hat Are Vacation Goals 849528
Shriya Saran’s Satin Slip Top, Black Shorts, Printed Shrug, And Hat Are Vacation Goals
Shriya Saran Crafts Traditional Glam In South Gold Silk Saree With Stones Embedded Blouse 848259
Shriya Saran Crafts Traditional Glam In South Gold Silk Saree With Stones Embedded Blouse
Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World' 843647
Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her ‘My World’
Shriya Saran is 'art' personified in this sheer golden saree, see pics 842593
Shriya Saran is ‘art’ personified in this sheer golden saree, see pics
Shriya Saran Feels Proud To Receive Honour From PM Narendra Modi 841988
Shriya Saran Feels Proud To Receive Honour From PM Narendra Modi

Latest Stories

Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Directed by Prashanth Neel, Secures Blockbuster Digital and OTT Deal at Astonishing Price! 851578
Hombale Films’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Directed by Prashanth Neel, Secures Blockbuster Digital and OTT Deal at Astonishing Price!
Keerthy Suresh Redefines Retro Vibe In Black-White Stripped Saree And Sultry Blouse With Statement Earrings 851549
Keerthy Suresh Redefines Retro Vibe In Black-White Stripped Saree And Sultry Blouse With Statement Earrings
Anushka Shetty about up about Prabhas and her marriage plan 851532
Anushka Shetty about up about Prabhas and her marriage plan
Media Reports: Sai Pallavi to make her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan 851487
Media Reports: Sai Pallavi to make her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan
Did you know - the script of 'Thank You For Coming' was passed by a few production houses before content czarina Ektaa Kapoor green-lit the project? 851546
Did you know – the script of ‘Thank You For Coming’ was passed by a few production houses before content czarina Ektaa Kapoor green-lit the project?
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet and Alia dance to make Sanjot happy 851544
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet and Alia dance to make Sanjot happy
Read Latest News