Shriya Saran's happy family moment is goals

It’s a milestone day for Shriya Saran‘s adorable daughter as she embarks on her very first day of school! The talented actress couldn’t contain her delight as she shared a heartwarming family picture, capturing this special moment.

Shriya Saran shared the proud moment with her fans

The image radiates pure joy, touching our hearts with its warmth and love. In the caption, Shriya expressed her mixed emotions, sharing her excitement and well wishes for her little one. With the blessings of Ma Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, she hopes for her daughter’s happiness and success on this new journey.

And with the loving embrace of Krishna’s blessings, this young scholar is sure to shine brightly. It’s a beautiful reminder of the tender bond between a mother and her child, and we can’t help but feel the overflowing love in Shriya’s words. Wishing this precious family all the happiness and success as they embark on this wonderful chapter together.

Have a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Please make sure , train up RADHA with few Telugu words SHRIYA garu.. It looks authentic to the roots from mother- INDIA.”

Another wrote, “And it all begins 💛

Happy learning and discovering Radha. Stay blessed Babygirl”

A third user wrote, “I still remember Karans first day and I can totally relate to how you are feeling 🤗”

