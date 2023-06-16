ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Shriya Saran's happy family moment is goals

Shriya Saran’s daughter experiences her first day at school. The actress shared a beautiful family picture, as her daughter heads for school. The picture is serving nothing but pure joy to our hearts. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jun,2023 07:35:05
Shriya Saran's happy family moment is goals

It’s a milestone day for Shriya Saran‘s adorable daughter as she embarks on her very first day of school! The talented actress couldn’t contain her delight as she shared a heartwarming family picture, capturing this special moment.

Shriya Saran shared the proud moment with her fans

The image radiates pure joy, touching our hearts with its warmth and love. In the caption, Shriya expressed her mixed emotions, sharing her excitement and well wishes for her little one. With the blessings of Ma Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, she hopes for her daughter’s happiness and success on this new journey.

And with the loving embrace of Krishna’s blessings, this young scholar is sure to shine brightly. It’s a beautiful reminder of the tender bond between a mother and her child, and we can’t help but feel the overflowing love in Shriya’s words. Wishing this precious family all the happiness and success as they embark on this wonderful chapter together.

Have a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Please make sure , train up RADHA with few Telugu words SHRIYA garu.. It looks authentic to the roots from mother- INDIA.”

Another wrote, “And it all begins 💛
Happy learning and discovering Radha. Stay blessed Babygirl”

A third user wrote, “I still remember Karans first day and I can totally relate to how you are feeling 🤗”

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shriya Saran’s moment of joy with ace designer Manish Malhotra
Shriya Saran’s moment of joy with ace designer Manish Malhotra
Shriya Saran is here with swag inspiration in Thai-style outfit, take inspiration
Shriya Saran is here with swag inspiration in Thai-style outfit, take inspiration
Shriya Saran looks gorgeous in deep-neck shimmery gown, (we are crushing)
Shriya Saran looks gorgeous in deep-neck shimmery gown, (we are crushing)
Shriya Saran Flaunts Curvaceous Midriff In Lehenga, Shibani Akhtar Feels The Heat
Shriya Saran Flaunts Curvaceous Midriff In Lehenga, Shibani Akhtar Feels The Heat
Shriya Saran gleams in silver sequinned deep plunging neck dress
Shriya Saran gleams in silver sequinned deep plunging neck dress
Kajal Aggarwal enjoys being sunkissed, Shriya Saran flaunts different gorgeous avatars
Kajal Aggarwal enjoys being sunkissed, Shriya Saran flaunts different gorgeous avatars
Latest Stories
Siddharth Nigam’s hot and handsome avatar is wow
Siddharth Nigam’s hot and handsome avatar is wow
Surbhi Jyoti’s irresistible black magic
Surbhi Jyoti’s irresistible black magic
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta’s baby love is too cute
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta’s baby love is too cute
Priyanka Chopra’s happy, playtime moment
Priyanka Chopra’s happy, playtime moment
Kangana Ranaut is ultimate ‘teekhi mirchi’ in red, check out
Kangana Ranaut is ultimate ‘teekhi mirchi’ in red, check out
Tamannaah Bhatia is here to make you crush on her, see pics
Tamannaah Bhatia is here to make you crush on her, see pics
Read Latest News