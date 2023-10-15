Movies | Celebrities

Shriya Saran's Pink Saree, Designer Blouse, And Green Necklace Set Are Festive Pick, Take Goals

Shriya Saran is a heartthrob of Indian cinema. In her latest dump on Instagram, the diva shows her six-yard saree elegance in off pink saree with a necklace set. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Oct,2023 07:30:50
Shriya Sara's Pink Saree, Designer Blouse, And Green Necklace Set Are Festive Pick, Take Goals 861436
credit: Shriya Saran Instagram

The stunning Shriya Saran never fails to captivate fans with her acting prowess. However, it’s not just her acting skills that keep her in top buzz, but her knack to style with the best wherever she goes. However, this time, the diva shows her traditional allure in a pink saree and designer blouse. Let’s check out her full look.

Shriya Saran’s Traditional Look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shriya shared a video of herself flaunting her elegance in the six-yard saree. The actress wore an off pink silk saree from the fashion house Jayanti Reddy Label. The actress pairs her look with a plunging neckline and an intricately crafted designer blouse. The three-fourth sleeves add to her ethnic elegance.

But wait, there is more! Shriya combines her appearance with grace and style as she adorns her look with a green stone and diamond embellished beautiful necklace with matching earrings. The classy watch gives her a contemporary touch. With smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and a bindi on her forehead, she completed her makeup. Her hair, styled in soft curls, adds to her elegance, making it a perfect choice for every Indian festive occasion to nail your ethnic vibes.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s saree glam? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran To Vidyut Jammwal: Stars Ace Airport Fashion In Casual Comfort 861382
Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran To Vidyut Jammwal: Stars Ace Airport Fashion In Casual Comfort
Shriya Saran Looks 'Darling' In One-shoulder Glittery Mini Dress With Bold Red Lipstick Shade [Photos] 861144
Shriya Saran Looks ‘Darling’ In One-shoulder Glittery Mini Dress With Bold Red Lipstick Shade [Photos]
Airport Fashion: Parineeti Chopra Opts Chic Pantsuit, Shriya Saran Shows Swag In Dress 860438
Airport Fashion: Parineeti Chopra Opts Chic Pantsuit, Shriya Saran Shows Swag In Dress
Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide 858946
Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide
Mithila Palkar & Shriya Saran picture ‘magic woman’ in black backless dresses [Photos] 858727
Mithila Palkar & Shriya Saran picture ‘magic woman’ in black backless dresses [Photos]
Shriya Saran Looks Breathtaking In Elegant Yellow Ruffle Saree, Fans Lovestruck 858285
Shriya Saran Looks Breathtaking In Elegant Yellow Ruffle Saree, Fans Lovestruck

Latest Stories

[Photos] Pooja Hegde Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Read Saree, Flaunts Midriff 861443
[Photos] Pooja Hegde Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Read Saree, Flaunts Midriff
Keerthy Suresh stuns in white and gold traditional outfit 861468
Keerthy Suresh stuns in white and gold traditional outfit
Banarasi Basics: Raashi Khanna’s traditional twirl comes in silk drape, floral bun & gold jewellery 861489
Banarasi Basics: Raashi Khanna’s traditional twirl comes in silk drape, floral bun & gold jewellery
Kajal Aggarwal blasts off into style in Rs. ₹156,000 blue net & crepe hand embroidered sharara set 861492
Kajal Aggarwal blasts off into style in Rs. ₹156,000 blue net & crepe hand embroidered sharara set
Draped in gold: Tamannaah Bhatia glows in regal lehenga choli [Photos] 861501
Draped in gold: Tamannaah Bhatia glows in regal lehenga choli [Photos]
Games, food, and family: Ashnoor Kaur's fun-filled day out 861558
Games, food, and family: Ashnoor Kaur’s fun-filled day out
Read Latest News