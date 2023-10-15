Shriya Saran's Pink Saree, Designer Blouse, And Green Necklace Set Are Festive Pick, Take Goals

The stunning Shriya Saran never fails to captivate fans with her acting prowess. However, it’s not just her acting skills that keep her in top buzz, but her knack to style with the best wherever she goes. However, this time, the diva shows her traditional allure in a pink saree and designer blouse. Let’s check out her full look.

Shriya Saran’s Traditional Look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shriya shared a video of herself flaunting her elegance in the six-yard saree. The actress wore an off pink silk saree from the fashion house Jayanti Reddy Label. The actress pairs her look with a plunging neckline and an intricately crafted designer blouse. The three-fourth sleeves add to her ethnic elegance.

But wait, there is more! Shriya combines her appearance with grace and style as she adorns her look with a green stone and diamond embellished beautiful necklace with matching earrings. The classy watch gives her a contemporary touch. With smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and a bindi on her forehead, she completed her makeup. Her hair, styled in soft curls, adds to her elegance, making it a perfect choice for every Indian festive occasion to nail your ethnic vibes.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s saree glam? Let us know in the comments box below.