Shriya Saran’s pregnancy journey looks nothing but a fairytale [Photos]

Shriya Saran takes a nostalgic stroll down memory lane, revisiting the cherished moments of her pregnancy. Sharing a poignant series of pictures on her Instagram handle, Shriya encapsulates the radiant joy and gratitude that defined this significant chapter in her life. The images capture the essence of her maternal journey, showcasing the actress immersed in the proud embrace of impending motherhood. With a heartfelt caption that reads “Grateful 2021 to 2023,” Shriya invites her followers to share in the warmth of these special moments, creating a poignant narrative that celebrates the passage of time and the blessings of motherhood.

Shriya Saran and Andrei are shown in the very first two pictures while she was expecting Radha. In the pictures, Shriya looks stunning, smiling with joy and proudly displaying her expanding baby bulge. Her family photographs are so happy and warm that they are a pleasure to look at.

The next set of pictures features Radha and Shriya, illustrating the special relationship that a mother and daughter have. In a different picture, Shriya is shown with her devoted mother from her marriage, beaming with happiness and family love. The Don Seenu actress values her time with her family and creates priceless memories that Shriya shall always cherish.

Sharing the moments, Shriya Saran wrote, “Grateful”

The love story of Shriya Saran and Andrei

The two got to know each other during scuba diving in Maldives. Back in 2018, March, the two tied the knot in Udaipur. The couple welcomed their daughter Radha on January 10, 2020, and they constantly posted their adorable moments to social media. They lived in Barcelona after getting married and then moved back to Mumbai last year, as mentioned in a report by Pink Villa.

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “We missed those days. You didn’t even let us know that Radha is coming”

Another wrote, “I can see the typical mother vibes, even someone is centre of fame. The motherhood is always a joy and no one can changed that even though u are a queen of the kingdom”

A third user wrote, “She got your energy and smile”