Shriya Saran's Satin Slip Top, Black Shorts, Printed Shrug, And Hat Are Vacation Goals

Shriya Saran is a heartthrob diva of the South. Her new glam in satin slip top, black shorts, printed shrug, and hat proves to be a perfect fit for vacations

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Sep,2023 20:00:18
Shriya Saran, the stunning actress in the town, never misses a chance to make a head-turning appearance with her fashion file. However, this time, the diva treats her fans with a sneak peek into her perfect vacation goals.

Shriya Saran’s Vacation Outfit Inspiration

It seems that Shriya Saran is currently enjoying her vacation time in the beautiful city overseas. With the snaps and clips on her Instagram handle, the actress is inspiring fans with the perfect vacation glam. In the video, the actress flaunts her fun vacation mode in the comfort of her contemporary fashion choice.

Shriya Saran donned an off-white satin slip plunging top teamed with black tailored shorts. With the printed long shrug, she adds an extra dose of funkiness. Completing her cool and quirky vacation vibes, she pairs her outfit with a black hat and matching dusky brown boots. She balances fun and class with her impeccable fashion sense.

In the other picture, Shriya gives us a closer look into her no-makeup glam in the statement style. The actress can slay her style file in any drape you give her. She balances elegance and comfort simultaneously. You can steal this style from her to glam up your vacations.

Undoubtedly, Shriya Saran’s vacation outfit goals are perfect for your travel trip. So let us know your suggestions in the comments section below.

