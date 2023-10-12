Movies | Celebrities

Slay Like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, And Janhvi Kapoor In Necklace Designs For Everyday Wear

The stunning Bollywood beauties Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Janhvi Kapoor show how to slay fashion in necklace designs for everyday wear. Check out the photos.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Oct,2023 06:00:47
In the world of fashion, the stunning Bollywood beauties Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Janhvi Kapoor are renowned names. Their exquisite taste in fashion and unique sense of styling have made them an inspiration for many. However, if you are confused about how to accessorize your everyday wear, here take cues from Ananya, Tara, and Janhvi.

Ananya’s Silver Choker

The choker necklaces are in trend, and they go well with casual styles, just like Ananya Panday. This stylish look in the cropped denim top paired with the matching jeans. However, the silver choker gives her that shiny appearance that creates a new fashion moment.

Slay Like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, And Janhvi Kapoor In Necklace Designs For Everyday Wear 860545

Tara’s Diamond Necklace

The beautiful small diamonds crafted in a plain, sleek necklace design can be your go-to choice, like Tara Sutaria. The diva looks sensuous in the soft pink strapless gown. But the sleek diamond embellished necklace uplifts her glam. At the same time, the sparkling shine of the necklace accentuates her beautiful neck.

Slay Like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, And Janhvi Kapoor In Necklace Designs For Everyday Wear 860544

Janhvi’s Pendant Necklace

The pendant necklaces are absolute show-stealers, just like Janhvi in this picture. She styles herself in a sultry thigh-high slit black gown with cut-out details. And with the diamond and ruby embellished pendant necklace adds an extra dose of glamour.

Slay Like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, And Janhvi Kapoor In Necklace Designs For Everyday Wear 860546

Whose necklace designs for everyday wear did you like? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

