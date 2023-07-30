Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday's Uber Cool Vibes In White Mini Dress In Vacation Pictures

Ananya Panday and her parents recently shared pictures from their fun vacation. It’s the same vacation where Ananya Panday was snapped with her rumored Aditya Roy Kapoor. Today the actress shared pictures from her dinner time last night.

Student Of The Year 2 actress, in her latest Instagram pictures, wore a gorgeous strapless mini dress with a thigh-high slit. She kept it simple without makeup. A pair of evil eye earrings and a sleek hairstyle rounded her appearance.

In the shared pictures, Ananya flaunted her curvy figure and beauty. In her third picture, she posed with her family- mother Bhavana Panday, father Chunky Panday, and her dear sister Rysa Panday. Also, she dropped pictures of beautiful nature from her trip. She captioned her pictures with a white heart and an evil eye emoji.

As per the pictures shared on her parents’ Bhavana Panday and Chunky Panday, Instagram shows the same place where Ananya Panday spent time with her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapoor. The actress was enjoying her time on Ibiza Island in the Mediterranean Sea. The vacation pictures from the Europe vacations. Ananya earlier enjoyed her vacations in the Maldives. She often takes time off to treat herself to the beauty of nature.

