Ritabhari Chakraborty surprises her followers with her new monochrome salwar suit look. The diva never ceases to astound her followers. Check it out below!

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a fashion diva and well-known figure in the fashion industry. The Bong beauty never fails to surprise with her wardrobe choices. Her Instagram page is an array of her style, which consists primarily of several saree types with a modern twist. This time, the captivating diva dresses in a gorgeous salwar suit to treat her fans. The actress effortlessly demonstrates her appeal in a basic yet elegant way.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Salwar Suit Monochrome Picture Appearance-

Ritabhari Chakraborty oozes elegance in a monochromatic look with her exquisite brown and gold salwar suit combination. The salwar suit has a beautiful U-shaped neckline ¾ length sleeves with gold work embroidered on a deep brown fabric kurta, and it is paired with a matching fabric dupatta with a small gold threadwork border, which creates a stunning contrast that conveys grandeur and elegance. The elaborate detailing gives depth and texture to the ensemble, while the monochrome color theme has a timeless appeal.

For hair, she styled in loose, middle-parted, soft curls and open tresses, adding to the overall allure of the ensemble. For makeup, Ritabhari chooses a radiant look, smokey eyeshadow in neutral tones, and matte nude base lips that add glamour to her appearance. Complementing the salwar suit, Ritabhari opts for minimalistic yet stylish accessories like gold and white earrings tucked in the hair, bangles, rings, and a bindi that enhance the overall aesthetic.

Did you like seeing Ritabhari's latest ethnic avatar?