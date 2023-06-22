Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty's Pre-Birthday Mood

The Bengali beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty is a heartthrob in the entertainment business. She is a powerful talent and has won several accolades for her acting skills. Currently, the actress has reached London and is enjoying her pre-birthday moody time. Let’s check it out.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Pre-Birthday Mood

Ritabhari Chakraborty took to her Instagram and shared some snaps from her vacation in London. Though there is time for her birthday, the celebrations have already started. In the first pic, she can be seen blowing a candle even before her birthday. She also had fun in the beautiful city with her close ones. She took selfies, videos, and snaps of the beautiful places around her.

The actress is very excited about her birthday, so in the caption, she wrote, “Birthday month! Argue as much as you want – it’s a THING!!! Don’t start wishing me yet – my birthday is on 26th June 🤭 Just still a little girl about my birthday. Some really blissful moments from the last 2 weeks #La #Vegas #temecula #london.”

We are excited to see how the actress will celebrate her birthday on 26th June. Also, waiting for her birthday pictures will undoubtedly entertain the audience. She enjoys a significant fandom on her Instagram account with millions.

