Some Room For Self-Love: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates her 'skin flaws'

Here was when Tamannaah Bhatia embraced her 'flawed' skin like a boss. Check out.

Tamannaah Bhatia, known as the Milky beauty because of her glowing, flawless skin, does go through bad skin days too! However, unlike most of us, the Baahubali actress chooses to flaunt it like a boss lady, going all unapologetic. Owing to that, here’s this one time, when Bhatia stunned us all with her ‘self love’ moment, as she boldly showcased her flawed skin on the way to her work.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s message

In the video, we can see Tamannaah Bhatia in her casual white polo t-shirt. She teamed it with her long wavy hair and no makeup. The actress can be seen flaunting her bare face on camera. We can see the flaws, the tiny skin bumps that occur to almost everyone. However, Bhatia yet chooses to flaunt her flawless, her imperfections like a boss on camera.

In the video, we can hear Tamannaah Bhatia saying, “I’m just going to go to work and have an amazing day. I’m sending everyone a lot of love” She adds, “It happens to everyone and it’s about just being human. I’m going to love myself just like I love myself on great skin days.”

Watch below-

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Gentle reminder to love yourself no matter what.”

Practising Self Love

In a world that demands constant productivity and perfection, it’s easy to forget the importance of taking care of ourselves. But with the rise of mental health issues and burnout, self-love has become more crucial than ever before

To begin, it’s essential to focus on self-care. Taking care of your body by getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and eating well can have a significant impact on your mental health. Additionally, taking breaks from work or other obligations can help you recharge and avoid burnout.