Sonam Kapoor decks up in illusionary checkered blazer suit, see pics

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Sep,2023 21:00:26
Sonam Kapoor, the fashion maven of Bollywood, recently graced us with her sartorial brilliance, proving once again why she’s the ultimate style icon. Her outfit was a delightful play of optical illusion, draped in a captivating checkered pattern that seamlessly blended shades of grey and black, casting a spell of intrigue.

This fashion virtuoso curated a head-turning ensemble, donning a knee-length bodycon dress that boasted a sleek, form-fitting silhouette. The dress came complete with a raised collar, intriguing zipper details, and an aura of confidence that only Sonam could exude.

But that’s not all – she upped the style quotient with a trench coat that featured a notch lapel collar neckline, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and an open front secured with chic buttons. The relaxed silhouette of the coat added an air of effortless elegance to her look.

Now, let’s talk accessories, because Sonam Kapoor doesn’t do anything by halves. To complement her checkered masterpiece, she slipped into matching stockings, setting the stage for her fashion prowess. But the pièce de résistance? A deep blue Burberry fur bag that screamed quirky sophistication and stole the spotlight effortlessly.

But the fashion extravaganza didn’t stop there. Sonam Kapoor elevated her look with calf-length boots that exuded a hint of edginess. Her ears adorned statement silver earrings and ear cuffs, showcasing her penchant for bold fashion choices.

And, of course, her glam game was on point. With centre-parted open locks cascading like a waterfall, feathered brows framing her expressive eyes, mascara-laden lashes, and a subtle pink eye shadow that accentuated her gaze, Sonam was a vision of beauty. Rosy cheeks, a berry-toned lip shade, a dewy base, and flawless contouring completed her glam transformation, making her the epitome of red-carpet royalty.

Sonam Kapoor’s checkered ensemble was nothing short of a fashion masterpiece, and she carried it with the finesse and confidence that only a true style icon can muster. With her, every appearance is a lesson in sartorial excellence, and this one was no exception!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

