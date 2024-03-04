Sonam Kapoor Is Out For Date And It’s Not Her Husband, Check Out Who?

The queen of fashion, Sonam Kapoor, often treats herself to cosy dates. Her regular date partner is none other than her husband, Anand Ahuja. The diva is again enjoying a lunch date, but this time, it’s not her husband but someone else. So, let’s find out below.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam dropped photos revealing her date partner today. And it’s her favourite fashion designer, Anamika Khanna. The duo twinned in a light hue, serving best friend goals. Sonam wore an off-white shirt paired with a dhoti pant with an extended pallu attached to her shirt, creating a wow moment. Her outfit was an incredible blend of modernity and traditionalism. On the other hand, Anamika wore a loose chikankari embroidered kurta with a pure white bottom. Both rocked the vibe with minimal makeup and black glasses.

Sonam Kapoor, on the date, radiates effortless glamour and chic sophistication. Adorned in a tastefully curated ensemble, she grabs our attention. From her carefully chosen accessories to the grace in her step, the stunning Sonam transforms an ordinary evening into a fashion spectacle. Her presence on a date is a testament to the perfect fusion of charm, grace, and allure. Anamika and Sonam’s fashionable date goals create a buzz on the internet.

