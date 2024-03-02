Sonam Kapoor Makes Bewitching Entry To A Party In Black Shimmery Gown

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an Indian actress who primarily appears in Hindi films. She is a top stylish diva in the industry. She is well-regarded for her style, and her exquisitely tailored clothing looks amazing. She is, without a doubt, the present fashion icon in B-Town. Sonam’s admirers are consistently taken aback by her outfits. Bollywood’s style icon never fails to introduce us to fresh looks already shot to fame. Sonam Kapoor is always a great place to get style ideas, whether about donning bright colors or unconventional patterns. The diva has amazing features and a toned body. Please view Sonam Kapoor’s look from her Instagram photo, which she shared while sporting a black shimmery gown.

Sonam Kapoor’s Black Shimmery Gown Appearance

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress looks dazzling in a black shimmery gown and uploaded a photo series on Instagram. The outfit comprises a black tube-style, flared open sleeves, shimmery sequin work embellished upper portion, and an attached ruched pleated flared skirt gown. The outfit is from Amir Al Kasm. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted tight bun hairstyle. The diva applied smokey shade makeup with black smokey eyes, brown shimmery cheeks, and glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with silver and black jhumka style earrings and a silver ring paired with a silver and black mini bag by Two Extra Lives.

Did you like Soman Kapoor’s black shimmery gown outfit? Share your opinion in the comments section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.