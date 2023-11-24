Sonam Kapoor Rocks Fashion Game In Golden Mini Dress With Jacket, See Photos

The true fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor is a name who never ceases to impress with her sartorial choices. The actress has been rocking her different looks ever since she made her comeback recently. From regals sarees, lehengas, and anarkalis to pantsuits, bodycon dresses, and more, she makes heads turn with her charm. And this time, the actress rocks her fashion game in a golden mini with a matching jacket.

Sonam Kapoor’s Rocking Fashion In Mini Dress

Absolutely stunning! Sonam Kapoor knows how to nail her every look to perfection. And the latest one is just another example. The actress, this time, dons a golden metallic mini dress from the closest of Raw Mango clothing brand. The black asymmetric stripes look attractive, while the high neck looks classy. She pairs her look with the matching long jacket with full sleeves, creating a bossy look that screams attention. The black stockings cover her legs perfectly, making them look stunning.

But wait, there is more! Sonam Kapoor adorns her look with the black and golden small hoop earrings. Her clean, combed, half-tied hairstyle complements her classiness. The dewy makeup and rosy cheeks give her an edge appearance. The brown eye shadow accentuates her beautiful eyes, and the dark pink lips complement her appearance. With the black high heels, the actress rocks her look like a queen.

