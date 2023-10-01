Sonam Kapoor Steps In Style Wearing Loose T-shirt And Pleated Skirt Says 'Rise Rebel Repeat'

Highlights

The ever-charming Sonam Kapoor is back with a bang. The style icon was not active for the past few years, but as she has returned, she is all set to make hearts flutter with her fashion and inspire fashion enthusiasts with her statement looks. Today, she steps in style wearing a comfortable loose t-shirt and skirt.

Sonam Kapoor’s Fashion In Tshirt And Skirt

In Sonam’s latest shared photos on Instagram, she can be seen embracing her bubbly and comfort vibes, wearing a sky blue t-shirt with printed clouds. She paired her look with a black pleated skirt. With this look, she pairs comfort and style. While her t-shirt says ‘Rise Rebel Repeat.’

But wait, there is more! The gold chain around her neck, hoop earrings, and bangles accessorise her look. The classy watch gives her a statement appearance. That’s not all. The pop red heart-shaped handbag gives a sense of modern-day style. The white toe-point heels uplift her glam.

Supporting ‘Thank You For Coming’

Sonam extends her support for the upcoming film ‘Thank You For Coming’ featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. For the special event for the film, Sonam made a Gen-Z-inspired appearance.

