Sonam Kapoor’s Black Matte Dress With Green Statement Earrings Is Classy Office Look

The ultimate queen of fashion, Sonam Kapoor, never misses a chance to make heads turn with her fashion choices wherever she goes. And this time, she exudes classy charm in the matte black dress. Let’s decode her classy style in the latest photos.

Sonam Kapoor’s Classy Matte Black Look

Absolutely stunning! Sonam Kapoor has the knack to nail her every look with grace and elegance. And this time, she does it again in the black dress. The deep v-cut neckline, followed by a long baggy dress, looks classy. The diva accentuates her jaw-dropping collarbones with the bold dress.

In contrast, the grand catch of Sonam Kapoor’s look is the long green stone earrings that give her an impactful appearance. She accentuates her bold eyes with black eyeliner and smokey eye shadow. Her rosy, dewy cheeks and nude pink lips complement her overall appearance. At the same time, the clean-combed high ponytail adds an extra dose of sophistication. The classy appearance of this drape makes it a good choice for every day.

In these snaps, Sonam Kapoor embraces her style in a stunning appearance. She flaunts her edgy jawline in the side pose photo. Sonam Kapoor’s fashion always makes hearts skip a beat.

Did you like Sonam Kapoor’s matte black dress look? Drop your views.