Movies | Celebrities

Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja REACTS In This Way To Digitial Content Creator Roasting The Actress; Check Here

Sonam Kapoor's video where she was roasted by a digital content creator has not gone down well with hubby Anand Ahuja. He has gone on to take the content creator to action by putting a legal case.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Oct,2023 11:50:36
Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja REACTS In This Way To Digitial Content Creator Roasting The Actress; Check Here 860948

Sonam Kapoor who is a mother now, is working on her comeback post her maternity break in Bollywood. She will soon be seen starting work. Her last work was BLIND which was released on the OTT platform. Now, with Sonam raring to get back to her profession, her husband Anand Ahuja has stood as a solid support to his wife. Recently, when Sonam was roasted on a video by a popular digital content creator, Anand was unhappy. He now has gone to the extent of lodging a legal notice against the content creator.

A report on bollywoodlife talked about this and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

For the uninitiated, the creator of Raginyy made a video where she poked fun at some of the statements said by Sonam Kapoor. This did not go down well with Anand.

It is believed that Anand lodged a legal notice against the content creator who hardly has a channel that has 6K views.

The legal notice put forth by Anand surprised fans. They wondered why Anand was even giving attention and making the roasting big by even lodging a legal notice.

A person commented, “Watching this after the whole controversy, bro you’re actually fairly enabling her stupid behaviour by relating it to all of us! Why are they sending you notices?!,” and another person wrote, “Isn’t defamation supposed to be for LYING??? These are things Sonam has said herself.”

Wonder what Anand had in mind when he went legal!! Watch this space for more on this controversy!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Airport Fashion: Sonam Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Gown, Mira Rajput Goes Stylish In Co ord Set 860405
Airport Fashion: Sonam Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Gown, Mira Rajput Goes Stylish In Co ord Set
Fashion Goals: Sonam Kapoor Turns Princess In Digital Print Satin Gown With Statement Earrings 859246
Fashion Goals: Sonam Kapoor Turns Princess In Digital Print Satin Gown With Statement Earrings
Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses 858945
Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses
'Sexy, Tall & Strong' Sonam Kapoor Shows Style In Top, Blazer and Skirt 858535
‘Sexy, Tall & Strong’ Sonam Kapoor Shows Style In Top, Blazer and Skirt
Sonam Kapoor Aces Style At Valentino Paris Fashion Week In Off-shoulder Cardigan, Skirt And Boots, See Photos 857795
Sonam Kapoor Aces Style At Valentino Paris Fashion Week In Off-shoulder Cardigan, Skirt And Boots, See Photos
Sonam Kapoor Shows Her Divine-ness In White Plunge-neck Gown At BOF2023, See Photos 857363
Sonam Kapoor Shows Her Divine-ness In White Plunge-neck Gown At BOF2023, See Photos

Latest Stories

Paras Kalnawat Is Emotional With The Death Of Samar In Anupamaa 860959
Paras Kalnawat Is Emotional With The Death Of Samar In Anupamaa
Prabhas And Anushka Shetty's Wedding Photos Go Viral; Read The Real Story 860955
Prabhas And Anushka Shetty’s Wedding Photos Go Viral; Read The Real Story
Kumar Sanu, Judge Of Indian Idol 14 Talks About Balancing Constructive Criticism And Encouragement 860947
Kumar Sanu, Judge Of Indian Idol 14 Talks About Balancing Constructive Criticism And Encouragement
Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Wishes on His 81st Birthday; Aishwarya Says, 'Always, God Bless' 860945
Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Wishes on His 81st Birthday; Aishwarya Says, ‘Always, God Bless’
Will Kishore Kumar’s Biopic Ever Be Made? 860941
Will Kishore Kumar’s Biopic Ever Be Made?
Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it 'cheery n chic' in flowy yellow sarees 860828
Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Nambiar & Vaani Kapoor keep it ‘cheery n chic’ in flowy yellow sarees
Read Latest News