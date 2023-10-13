Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja REACTS In This Way To Digitial Content Creator Roasting The Actress; Check Here

Sonam Kapoor who is a mother now, is working on her comeback post her maternity break in Bollywood. She will soon be seen starting work. Her last work was BLIND which was released on the OTT platform. Now, with Sonam raring to get back to her profession, her husband Anand Ahuja has stood as a solid support to his wife. Recently, when Sonam was roasted on a video by a popular digital content creator, Anand was unhappy. He now has gone to the extent of lodging a legal notice against the content creator.

For the uninitiated, the creator of Raginyy made a video where she poked fun at some of the statements said by Sonam Kapoor. This did not go down well with Anand.

It is believed that Anand lodged a legal notice against the content creator who hardly has a channel that has 6K views.

The legal notice put forth by Anand surprised fans. They wondered why Anand was even giving attention and making the roasting big by even lodging a legal notice.

A person commented, “Watching this after the whole controversy, bro you’re actually fairly enabling her stupid behaviour by relating it to all of us! Why are they sending you notices?!,” and another person wrote, “Isn’t defamation supposed to be for LYING??? These are things Sonam has said herself.”

Wonder what Anand had in mind when he went legal!! Watch this space for more on this controversy!!