Sonam Kapoor’s Saree-Crochet Look Steals the Show at Masaba’s Baby Shower

Sonam Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense, has once again impressed fans with her latest outfit at Masaba Gupta’s baby shower. The actress wore a stunning brown saree and a white crochet blouse, creating an unconventional yet stylish look.

The white crochet top from Rajino Pyo was the highlight of Sonam’s outfit. It featured an intricate design and long sleeves. The tie-up closure at the back added a chic touch, while the crochet detailing lent a delicate and airy feel. Paired with the brown saree from House of Masaba, the combination was a masterclass in blending modern and traditional styles.

The saree was a work of art with floral patterns and a striking white border, adding a beautiful frame to the design. Sonam opted for an ulta pallu drape, which gave the saree an extra edge and showcased the floral designs in a fresh and eye-catching way.

Sonam’s accessories were equally impressive. White floral dangler earrings complemented her outfit beautifully. She carried a crochet bag that added texture and matched her top. Her makeup perfectly aligned with the warm, brown tones of her outfit. Subtle brown eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and kohl created an impressive contrast, while brown lipstick and slightly blushed cheeks completed her natural look.

Her hairstyle, a knotted bun held in place with a white scrunchie, was neat and simple, completing her traditional look. Sonam’s ability to incorporate modern and traditional styles is truly inspiring, and this latest outfit is a testament to her fashion expertise.

Overall, Sonam Kapoor’s look was a perfect example of how to blend various styles while looking cohesive and elegant. Her selection of accessories, makeup, and hairstyle complemented her outfit perfectly, making her a true fashion icon.