Rakul Preet Singh is a well-known Indian actress and fashionista. She continues to capture people and establish herself in the Indian entertainment industry because of her talent and attractiveness. The lovely and successful actress never fails to impress with her impeccable sense of style. She can look beautiful in either ethnic or Western attire. She isn’t afraid to experiment with colors and prints. She’s seen sporting outfits in vibrant hues and eye-catching patterns, adding a fun and playful element to her style. Rakul’s newest Instagram image, in which she wears a green co-ord set, has taken the internet by storm.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Green Co-Ord Set Appearance-

The Ayalaan actress looks dapper in a green co-ord set and uploaded pictures on Instagram. The diva donned a green lapel collar, full sleeves, and crop blazer and paired it with a high-waisted, straight pocket featuring flared pants. The outfit is from Appapop, and it costs Rs. 8999. She fashioned her hair in a puffed high ponytail hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, light brown highlighted cheeks, and peach lips. She accessories her outfit with gold ear hoops, rings, and gold shoe heels. In the pictures, she flaunts her dashing outfit with a killer attitude.

