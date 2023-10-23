Movies | Celebrities

Street Style Goals: Kriti Sanon Goes Bold In Skinny Top And Cargo Pant

Ganapath actress Kriti Sanon is a fashion enthusiast. The diva exudes attractive street style goals in the bold, skinny top and cargo pants. Check out her styling tips in the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Oct,2023 18:00:42


Ganapath actress Kriti Sanon is a fashion enthusiast who never misses embracing new styles. Whether it’s the trendy ethnic fashion or stylish western look, she has the knack to do it all effortlessly. Yet again, in the latest photos, the diva serves street style goals in a skinny top and cargo pants. Check out her full look below

Kriti Sanon’s Street Style

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti treats her fans with her street style. In the image, she dons a royal blue high-neck and full gloves sleeves top. She co-ordinates her look with the matching low-waist cargo pants. The skinny top defines her curvy figure. In the monotone appearance, Kriti Sanon looks captivating.

Street Style Goals: Kriti Sanon Goes Bold In Skinny Top And Cargo Pant 863673

But wait, there is more! She adorns her look with a silver necklace and earrings. Her side-part open hairstyle suits her bold and cool style. Basic eye makeup, dewy cheeks, and pink nude lips look complementing. With the contrasting soft pink Skechers shoes, she gives her appearance a funky vibe.

Work Front

Recently, Kriti Sanon won a National award for her role in the film Mimi. She was last seen in the recently released Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff. The actress made her debut with Tiger in Heropanti.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s Street style? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

