Style Showdown: Rakul Preet’s Kurta Set vs. Rashmika Mandanna’s Anarkali Set – Which Starlet Nailed the Ethnic Look?

Rakul Preet Singh and Rashmika Mandanna have a stunning fashion sense. They always surprise followers and admirers with their latest fashion appearances. Their extensive fashion interests include striking gala gowns and contemporary streetwear. They can effortlessly change their style, demonstrating their versatility. Their exquisite style and ability to pull off any look with elegance and grace have always captivated people. This time, they appeared in ethnic outfits. Take a look below.

Rakul Preet Singh and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ethnic Outfits-

Rakul Preet Singh in Kurta Set

The diva looks ethereal in a kurta outfit. Her kurta outfit has a gold embroidered neckline, a straight cut, a blue and beige ombre design, and long sleeves. She wore it with golden churidar pants and a matching dupatta with a beautiful design and delicate golden borders. Rakul applied in nude eyeshadow, smudged kajal, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and nude lipstick shade. She completed her appearance with gold statement earrings adorned with green emeralds and diamonds. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted low bun.

Rashmika Mandanna in Anarkali Set

The actress looks stunning in a mint green anarkali suit. The outfit consists of a mint green anarkali kurta with a round neckline, scalloped cutwork borders on the neck, and borders, an ankle-length hem, intricate threadwork, sequin and bead embellishments, sheer full-length sleeves, cinched waist, a flowy layered kurta and churidar pants, and a tissue silk dupatta adorned with thread-embroidered borders and scalloped trimmings. The diva completes her jewels with long silver and mint green earrings and a silver ring. She tied her hair in a middle-parted half-tied open tresses and sported glam makeup with brown shimmery eyeshadow and creamy lips.

