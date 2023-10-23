Movies | Celebrities

Style your ‘pink’ with designer sarees! Kriti Sanon & Janhvi Kapoor’s ultimate tips

In showbiz, fashion and style are always at the forefront, and two leading ladies who never fail to dazzle with their sartorial choices are Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Oct,2023 07:30:10
Credit: Kriti Sanon & Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

We’re about to take a fashion ride through the world of designer sarees with two Bollywood stars who’ve got a thing for the color pink: Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor. These two lovely ladies know how to rock the rosy hue, and they’re here to share their ultimate tips with you. Get ready for a dose of fashion fun and some fabulous ideas on how to style pink with designer sarees. It’s like a fashion adventure, so grab your style notebook because class is about to begin!

In showbiz, fashion and style are always at the forefront, and two leading ladies who never fail to dazzle with their sartorial choices are Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor. Recently, Kriti Sanon set Instagram on fire when she graced our screens in a stunning Masaba Gupta creation. This blush georgette embroidered and printed saree set was nothing short of a style statement. Priced at a cool 18,000 rupees, it’s the perfect blend of elegance and panache.

Kriti looked like a vision in this ensemble, with a blush saree that had intricate embroidery and placement foil print. To add a unique touch, the saree came with a raw silk unstitched blouse piece featuring digital print. Pairing it with heels and dangler earrings, she was ready to steal the show at an engagement ceremony. Her pulled-back, mid-parted sleek ponytail gave the look a modern twist, perfectly complementing her dewy eyes and pink lips. Not to mention, the gold neckpiece and those gorgeous bangles on her wrist added an extra layer of charm. All in all, Kriti Sanon was the epitome of elegance and style in this Masaba Gupta creation.

Check out photos:

Style your ‘pink’ with designer sarees! Kriti Sanon & Janhvi Kapoor’s ultimate tips 863513

Style your ‘pink’ with designer sarees! Kriti Sanon & Janhvi Kapoor’s ultimate tips 863514

Style your ‘pink’ with designer sarees! Kriti Sanon & Janhvi Kapoor’s ultimate tips 863515

But wait, the fashion frenzy doesn’t end there! Janhvi Kapoor, another Bollywood sensation, showcased her own version of style in a beautiful pink tissue saree. With a golden embellished sleeveless blouse, she turned heads effortlessly. Janhvi’s style game was on point with minimal accessories and makeup. This diva was the epitome of understated glamour, proving that sometimes less is indeed more.

Have a glance:

Style your ‘pink’ with designer sarees! Kriti Sanon & Janhvi Kapoor’s ultimate tips 863510

Style your ‘pink’ with designer sarees! Kriti Sanon & Janhvi Kapoor’s ultimate tips 863511

Style your ‘pink’ with designer sarees! Kriti Sanon & Janhvi Kapoor’s ultimate tips 863512

In a world where fashion is an ever-evolving art form, these two Bollywood beauties stand out for their unique choices. Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor continue to inspire us with their impeccable style and grace, setting trends and turning heads wherever they go. Bollywood fashionistas, take a bow!

