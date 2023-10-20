Sultry Alert! Esha Gupta oozes with sass in deep neck silver corset ensemble

The fashion world was set ablaze as Esha Gupta made a dazzling entrance in a deep-neck silver corset ensemble. The Bollywood beauty exuded pure sass in her stunning outfit, and we’re here to spill the fashion tea!

Esha’s ensemble was a true head-turner – a stylish silver leather corset paired with body-skimming silver pants. The metallic shimmer of her outfit highlighted her ever-gorgeous, toned body, and she absolutely owned the look. It was as if the outfit was tailor-made for her!

But it didn’t stop at the outfit; Esha took her style game up a notch with a chic hairdo that perfectly complemented the edgy corset. The diva knows how to strike a balance, keeping her look both subtle and dewy yet exuding absolute gorgeousness. Her choice of accessories was spot-on – a platinum choker neckpiece and a stylish ring that added just the right amount of bling.

Check out photos:

Source: Instagram

As for her makeup, Esha went for a nude dewy look that flawlessly accentuated her natural beauty. It was all about letting her radiant skin do the talking and boy, did it speak volumes! Esha Gupta, you’ve not only raised the fashion bar but set it on fire with this scintillating silver corset ensemble. She’s officially our style icon of the moment!

About Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta’s tryst with the limelight began with her successful modelling career. She quickly became a sought-after face in the world of fashion and graced the covers of several prominent magazines. Her striking looks and poise made her a natural choice for the runway, and she walked for some of the biggest fashion designers in the industry.

However, it was her foray into Bollywood that truly catapulted her to stardom. Esha made her acting debut in the 2012 film “Jannat 2,” and her performance was well-received. She then went on to star in various movies, including “Raaz 3,” “Chakravyuh,” and “Rustom,” opposite Akshay Kumar. Her ability to portray diverse characters and adapt to different genres showcased her versatility as an actress.