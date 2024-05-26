Sun, Sand, and Style: Manushi Chhillar’s Beach Monokini Look Defines Summer Style!

Manushi Chhillar is creating waves with her latest Instagram post. The actress shared stunning photos from her holiday with her admirers on Instagram. The nomadic actress seizes every opportunity to draw attention to herself through her attire. Today, the diva shared a photo series of her recent beach holiday images in a pink monokini. Take a look at the beautiful appearance.

Manushi Chhillar’s Beach Fashion Appearance-

Oh, so breathtaking! Manushi Chhillar catches our attention with her stunning swimsuit outfit. In the photos, she is sporting a blush pink broad strap, sleeveless, deep U-neckline, front zip closure, and bodycon thigh-high cut-out monokini. Manushi’s attractive body is on full display in this stunning outfit.

Manushi’s Style Appearance-

To add a hint of appeal, the actress opted for open middle-part wavy tresses that highlight her overall beauty. Her makeup is finished with soft eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, brown contour cheeks, and matte lipstick. She wore a multi-colored necklace and rings instead of accessories. Her breathtaking beauty has captured us, and we can’t get enough of her. In the photos, the actress is seen having her peaceful time on the beach while slaying in the stunning monokini outfit.

She captioned her post, “Sun, sand, and sustainable style!” with sun emoji and water waves stickers.

On Work Front-

In 2024, The actress was featured in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. She will also star alongside John Abraham in Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film Tehran, scheduled for release in theaters on July 19, 2024.

