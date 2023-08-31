Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan bury 16-year feud, former says ‘we move ahead’

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan have put an end to their long-standing feud, which had persisted for a whopping 16 years. The origins of their discord can be traced back to their collaboration in the film “Darr,” where Sunny Deol played the protagonist and Shah Rukh Khan portrayed a character with stalker tendencies, which didn’t sit well with Deol.

Sunny Deol recently revealed in an interview with Times Now that Shah Rukh Khan had reached out to him to convey his heartfelt congratulations on the success of “Gadar 2.” Sunny shared, “Shah Rukh Khan had seen the film. Before that, he had called me and wished me well. He was so happy, and he told me ‘I’m so happy, you genuinely deserve it.'” This gesture of goodwill marked a significant turning point in their relationship.

Reflecting on the past, Sunny Deol acknowledged that while there were issues between them, he believes in the healing power of time and moving forward. He stated, “About the past issues – whatever they were, I would say time heals everything and we move ahead. That’s the way life should be.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

Their feud had its roots in Sunny Deol’s dissatisfaction with the portrayal of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in “Darr,” where he felt the villain was glorified. Despite this rift, Sunny Deol’s recent revelation hints at a positive reconciliation between the two actors, demonstrating that time has indeed mended old wounds and paved the way for renewed camaraderie in the film industry.