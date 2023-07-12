Sureeli Ankhiya Ft. Ritabhari Chakraborty

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a well-known face in the Bengali entertainment business. Her acting prowess in TV shows and films has proved her presence in the field. She is one of the beauty queens. Her face is beautiful, and her eyes are too gorgeous. Here check out her sureeli ankhiya in the latest Instagram pictures. Read more to see.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Sureeli Ankhiya

The Fatafati actress took to her Instagram and shared new pictures flaunting her sureeli ankhiya. In her new avatar, she wore a dark red saree with gold work paired with a matching blouse. She accessorized her look with gold earrings and a necklace.

In contrast, her open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, matte lips, and smokey eyes rounded her makeup. In her beautiful look, her sureeli bold black smokey eyes decorated with bindi caught attention. At the same time, the white gajras added a surreal beauty to the photo. In the next picture, she posed, defining her big eyes and magical appearance.

Ritabhari Chakraborty loves to wear ethnic drapes. Her ethnicity has constantly been in the news headlines and makes one look up to her and learn hack to slay the simple style in the most beautiful way possible. She is the epitome of beauty with her ethnic and simple looks. Her traditional pictures often buzz in the headlines.

Did you like Ritabhari Chakraborty's sureeli ankhiya?