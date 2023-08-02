Take Clues From Ananya Panday To Be A Poser In Strapless Ensembles

Ananya Panday is an established actress in tinsel town. She has an impeccable fashion sense and keeps her in top buzz. Her lean and picturesque figure allows her to embrace every western look elegantly. Recently her beach pictures flaunting her figure in a blue bikini from Ibiza went viral on the internet. She fits into every avatar like a Chameleon. Take clues to Don, the beautiful and sizzling strapless ensembles from Ananya.

Ananya Panday’s Strapless Fashion Inspo

In this picture, the diva donned a chic black strapless mini jumpsuit. The low neckline defined her collarbones. She looked stunning with rosh makeup and a sleek hairstyle. The show stealer always styles herself with something different and beautiful.

The diva donned a beautiful white bodycon with gold work for the vacation vibes. The thigh-high slit defined her toned legs. She looked stunning in this avatar. She kept it simple without makeup. At the same time, her beautiful smile caught my attention. She is an inspiration for many.

Here, the diva is sizzling in a strapless neon corset bustier bodycon for her appearance at Koffee With Karan. Her open hairstyle, sparkling makeup, and glossy lips rounded her appearance. She looked classic in her western avatar.

