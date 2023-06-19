ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s recent photoshoot is all hotness personified

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jun,2023 17:00:30
Tamannaah Bhatia has confirmed her relationship with actor Vijay Varma, igniting the buzz all across their fans. The duo, who will be seen together in Lust Stories 2, first sparked speculation of their romance during the New Year when a video capturing them sharing a kiss at a party went viral.

The duo, who will be seen together in Lust Stories 2, first sparked speculation of their romance during the New Year when a video capturing them sharing a kiss at a party went viral. While Tamannaah and Vijay prefer to keep their relationship out of the limelight, a scintillating photoshoot from their upcoming film offers a glimpse into their undeniable chemistry.

Netflix drops sensuous photoshoot of the two

Netflix India’s official Instagram handle shared four captivating pictures, capturing the essence of their on-screen connection. The first image showcases Vijay Varma, with his gaze fixed on the camera, as his face playfully rests next to Tamannaah Bhatia’s heels. In the subsequent slide, the Darlings actor is seen comfortably reclining in Tamannaah’s lap. Another frame captures Tamannaah gently placing her hands on Vijay Varma’s face, further adding to the allure. For the shoot, Vijay opted for a stylish black blazer and a grey shirt, while Tamannaah exuded glamour in a stunning black ensemble with minimal makeup.

Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, “Your tamannaah to watch this chemistry come to life has come true 😌 #LustStories2, arrives on 29th June, only on Netflix!”.

Take a look-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

