Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates New Year in London, Check out photos

Tamannaah Bhatia is ushering in the New Year amidst the charming vibes of London, United Kingdom, and has recently dropped photos from the same. The actor shared a series of pictures showcasing her chic winter-ready attire, all adorned with a refreshing no-makeup look. In the post, Tamannaah effortlessly flaunted three distinct outfits, each garnering love and compliments from her fans.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Tamannaah shared glimpses of her London outing with the caption, “Dil pe chale na kiska zor because we are in 2024” The snapshots capture candid moments of Tamannaah inside a cozy cafe, joyfully holding a sweet treat, indulging in pizza, and exploring the streets of London in the evening.

Tamannaah Bhatia cuts casual figure in jumper

For the first leg of her London adventure, Tamannaah embraced a stylish ensemble featuring a black jumper, pinstriped grey notch-lapel jacket, and flared black pants. The oversized blazer, complemented by a green knitted muffler and a red over-the-body bag, showcased a perfect blend of sophistication and comfort.

Cardigans are the winners, Tamannaah Bhatia’s cues

In her second look, Tamannaah donned an orange turtleneck cardigan paired with a black jacket featuring a stylish hoodie on the back. Teaming it with baggy denim jeans and chunky sneakers, she radiated a relaxed yet trendy winter vibe, accentuated by a pulled-back low bun and subtle makeup.

Beating the cold with warm layers

For her final winter-ready outfit, Tamannaah opted for a classic black turtleneck sweater, matching pants, and a long jacket with oversized lapel collars. The ensemble, styled with a red over-the-body bag and open wavy locks, exuded an effortlessly chic aesthetic, perfectly complementing her London escapade. Tamannaah Bhatia’s holiday looks not only showcase her impeccable fashion sense but also reflect the joyous spirit of welcoming the New Year in style.