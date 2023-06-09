ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannaah Bhatia gets crowned as seventh wonder, Vijay Varma wonders if he could be the ‘8th’

Amid Tamannaah Bhatia getting listed in the rundown of Seven Wonders, by Lifestyle Asia, Vijay Varma has now chimed in to know the process of becoming the 8th one

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jun,2023 02:20:18
Speculations of a romantic involvement between Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been circulating, fuelled by their alleged joint celebration of the New Year in Goa in 2023. Adding to the conjecture, the duo was also sighted together at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in December 2022, according to reports sprawling on the internet.

Over the past few months, their frequent public appearances have only intensified the dating rumours surrounding them. Recently, the rumoured love birds were spotted in the city in stylish black. And now adding fuel to the fire, the rumoured couple got into a fun banter on their Instagram profiles, leaving us to go gaga once again.

Tamannaah-Vijay’s fun banter

The highly anticipated release of “Lust Stories 2” on Netflix is just around the corner, and in anticipation of this anthology film, the talented actresses taking the lead roles – Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Amruta Subhash, and Tillotama Shome – recently adorned the cover of a prominent magazine. And it was titled as ‘Seven Wonders’ featuring the boss ladies.

With this, Vijay shared the same on his social media handle, and wrote, “The lovely ladies of #LustStories2.” He added, “@netflix_in what’s the process of signing up to be the 8th wonder? Asking for a freind.”

After this, Tamannaah reshared the story on her Instagram stories, and asked her rumoured beau, Vijay, “Don’t you have like 8 projects with @netflix_in,”





