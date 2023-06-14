Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette

Tamannaah Bhatia is a fashion diva, and she never fails to impress with her incredible style. In her latest fashion outing, she rocked a retro couture look that had everyone checking their own fashion game. She wore navy blue co-ords paired with a sassy white bralette. But what really stole the show was the glossy shiny navy-blue fabric, adorned with cute silver hearts that sprinkled some extra charm.

Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads in the classy avatar

Talk about turning heads! Tamannaah knew how to take this boss cheeky look to the next level by adding golden chic accessories that screamed glamour. And let’s not forget her fabulous pulled-back wavy ponytail, giving us major hair envy. Her dewy soft eyes and perfectly pink lips added a touch of elegance, making her the epitome of beauty.

Here take a look-

Those big hoop golden earrings? They were the cherry on top, adding much-needed oomph to her already stunning ensemble. Tamannaah Bhatia knows how to slay the fashion game with absolute finesse, and we can’t wait to see what she surprises us with next!

Sharing the pictures, Tamannaah wrote, “She woke up n chose sass”

Work Front

The actress will be next seen in the series Jee Karda. She has also Lust Stories 2 lined up, where she will star alongside beau Vijay Varma. Other than that, she recently wrapped up the movie Jailer, starring along with Rajinikanth. The actress was earlier in Switzerland shooting for Bholaa Shankar.