ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette

In her latest fashion outing, Tamannaah Bhatia rocked a retro couture look that had everyone checking their own fashion game. She wore navy blue co-ords paired with a sassy white bralette

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Jun,2023 22:05:46
Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette

Tamannaah Bhatia is a fashion diva, and she never fails to impress with her incredible style. In her latest fashion outing, she rocked a retro couture look that had everyone checking their own fashion game. She wore navy blue co-ords paired with a sassy white bralette. But what really stole the show was the glossy shiny navy-blue fabric, adorned with cute silver hearts that sprinkled some extra charm.

Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads in the classy avatar

Talk about turning heads! Tamannaah knew how to take this boss cheeky look to the next level by adding golden chic accessories that screamed glamour. And let’s not forget her fabulous pulled-back wavy ponytail, giving us major hair envy. Her dewy soft eyes and perfectly pink lips added a touch of elegance, making her the epitome of beauty.

Here take a look-

Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette 815647

Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette 815648

Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette 815649

Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette 815650

Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette 815651

Those big hoop golden earrings? They were the cherry on top, adding much-needed oomph to her already stunning ensemble. Tamannaah Bhatia knows how to slay the fashion game with absolute finesse, and we can’t wait to see what she surprises us with next!

Sharing the pictures, Tamannaah wrote, “She woke up n chose sass”

Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette 815652

Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette 815653

Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette 815654

Work Front

The actress will be next seen in the series Jee Karda. She has also Lust Stories 2 lined up, where she will star alongside beau Vijay Varma. Other than that, she recently wrapped up the movie Jailer, starring along with Rajinikanth. The actress was earlier in Switzerland shooting for Bholaa Shankar.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yaar Di Shaadi: Tamannaah Bhatia is the glam diva in embellished lehenga in new song from Jee Karda
Yaar Di Shaadi: Tamannaah Bhatia is the glam diva in embellished lehenga in new song from Jee Karda
Tamannaah Bhatia exudes vintage glam in black satin jacket and Victoria Secret bralette
Tamannaah Bhatia exudes vintage glam in black satin jacket and Victoria Secret bralette
Tamannaah Bhatia is quintessential vogue goals in deep-neck black outfit and shimmery long skirt, see pic
Tamannaah Bhatia is quintessential vogue goals in deep-neck black outfit and shimmery long skirt, see pic
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a lip-smacking Gujarati thali
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a lip-smacking Gujarati thali
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details
Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read
Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read
Latest Stories
Mid-week famjam: Priyanka Chopra heads off to Liverpool holiday with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie
Mid-week famjam: Priyanka Chopra heads off to Liverpool holiday with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie
Dear Sushant, You Are Much Missed
Dear Sushant, You Are Much Missed
Paoli Dam Goes Gorgeous In 90’s Style; See Pics ASAP
Paoli Dam Goes Gorgeous In 90’s Style; See Pics ASAP
Hina Khan And Shaheer Sheikh Back Again With ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’
Hina Khan And Shaheer Sheikh Back Again With ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’
Dental Excellence Of Sky Clinic Dental Center By Three Visionary Experts In Dubai
Dental Excellence Of Sky Clinic Dental Center By Three Visionary Experts In Dubai
What’s New In Parineeti Chopra’s Fashion? Check Out
What’s New In Parineeti Chopra’s Fashion? Check Out
Read Latest News