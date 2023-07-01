Tamannaah Bhatia is cutest 'late latif' around, here's proof

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has once again proved that she’s the cutest ‘late latif’ around, as she shares a relatable and humorous moment on her social media. In a video posted on her handle, Tamannaah gives us a glimpse into her getting ready routine for an event or party, revealing that she is never quite on time.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares a super hilarious video

With her infectious smile, she hilariously captures the scenario of her rushing to make it for a plan that she had promised to reach by 9:00pm, but finding herself still preparing at 9:30pm. Her candid and light-hearted approach to the situation endears her to her fans, who can certainly relate to the challenges of getting ready in a timely manner. Tamannaah’s ability to laugh at herself and share these funny moments reflects her down-to-earth nature and adds to her charm as a beloved celebrity.

She wrote, “Me at 9:30pm for a plan that I promised to reach by 9:00pm!”

Here take a look at the video-

Throughout her career, Tamannaah has portrayed a wide range of characters, showcasing her acting prowess and versatility. She has starred in various successful films, including “Baahubali: The Beginning” and its sequel “Baahubali: The Conclusion,” which catapulted her to nationwide fame. Her performances have been well-received by audiences and critics alike, earning her numerous accolades and nominations.

She was last seen in the series Jee Karda and is currently making headlines with her work in the new released Lust Stories 2. The actress has proven to be a versatile actress with her prowess on the screen.