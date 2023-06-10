ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannaah Bhatia is quintessential vogue goals in deep-neck black outfit and shimmery long skirt, see pic

Tamannaah accentuates her vogue aura like a boss in a shimmery black and silver adorn. The actress deckled up in it for Lifestyle Asia magazine. She looked like nothing but fairy goddess in the outfit

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Jun,2023 07:55:29
Tamannaah Bhatia is here to redefine vogue goals in her stunning deep-neck black outfit and shimmery long skirt! With a picture that has set social media ablaze, Tamannaah proves once again that she’s a trendsetter with an impeccable sense of style. As she strikes a pose that exudes confidence and grace, all eyes are on her, captivated by her sartorial prowess.

The deep-neck black top accentuates her curves, adding a touch of allure and mystique to the ensemble. What’s more, that shimmery long skirt! It’s as if she’s dipped herself in stardust and emerged as a fashion goddess. The skirt cascades down, creating a mesmerizing visual delight with every step she takes. Tamannaah effortlessly embodies the perfect blend of elegance and glamour, leaving us all in awe.

Lifestyle Asia dropping the exclusive pictures on their official Instagram, wrote, “Tamannaah Bhatia’s (@tamannaahspeaks) guilty pleasure is also a unique talent. Sharing that she can sleep anywhere and any time she feels bored, she added, “I sleep wherever and whenever I want to. I just pass out. Not many can do that. I don’t know if it’s a guilty pleasure. It’s more of a talent. Earlier I’d try to listen to the conversation if someone was talking to me but now I just fall asleep. I’m not subtle about it anymore.”

With this picture, she has raised the bar of vogue to new heights, making us all wonder how we can ever achieve such sartorial perfection.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

