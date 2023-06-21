ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannaah Bhatia is taking the corset style to next level, see how

Tamannaah Bhatia took the internet by storm as she decked up in a stylish white corset top that she teamed with baggy white trousers and hand gloves. We are definitely loving the aura, as she poses like a queen in the pictures, with a backdrop of beautiful paintings

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jun,2023 19:00:15
Tamannaah Bhatia has taken the fashion game to a whole new level, leaving us awestruck with her latest corset style extravaganza! Stepping out like a true diva, she effortlessly rocked a stunning white corset top paired with trendy baggy white trousers and some fierce hand gloves. With an air of royalty, she posed against a backdrop of exquisite paintings, making us all wish we could join her in that artistic wonderland.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning look in the corset style

Have a look at the pictures:

The pictures she shared had us swooning. Tamannaah’s fashion choices were on point, with the outfit courtesy of the talented designer Dion Lee and the jewellery from Anaqa Jewels, Ishhaara, and Ascend. Styled by the fabulous Shaleena Nathani and her team, Tamannaah’s flawless makeup by Savleen Manchanda and stunning hair by Seema completed the look. Captured beautifully by Pixel Exposures and Vidhi Godha, this fashion spectacle has left us wanting more.

Tamannaah Bhatia is taking the corset style to next level, see how 818219

Tamannaah Bhatia is taking the corset style to next level, see how 818220

Tamannaah Bhatia is taking the corset style to next level, see how 818221

Tamannaah Bhatia is taking the corset style to next level, see how 818225

Tamannaah Bhatia is taking the corset style to next level, see how 818226

Tamannaah was last seen in the series Jee Karda. The actress is currently busy with her upcoming flick Lust Stories 2, where she is going to star alongside Vijay Varma, her beau. A few days back, the diva confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma. Ever since then, the couple has been marking headlines with their all mushy moments on and off the screens.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

